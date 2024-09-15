Left Menu

Saudi Football Star Fahad Al-Muwallad in Intensive Care After Balcony Fall

Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care after falling from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai. The player, who turned 30 recently, is currently being treated in a Dubai hospital. Initial police investigations suggest the accident happened while he was on the balcony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is currently in intensive care following a serious accident where he fell from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai.

The Dubai Police General Command revealed on Saturday that Al-Muwallad, who also played at the 2018 World Cup and currently plays for Al-Shabab club, suffered the fall during a short vacation.

Initial investigations suggest the incident occurred while Al-Muwallad was on the balcony, with further inquiries ongoing. Medical teams in Dubai are providing him with the necessary care as he remains in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

