Saudi Football Star Fahad Al-Muwallad in Intensive Care After Balcony Fall
Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care after falling from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai. The player, who turned 30 recently, is currently being treated in a Dubai hospital. Initial police investigations suggest the accident happened while he was on the balcony.
Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is currently in intensive care following a serious accident where he fell from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai.
The Dubai Police General Command revealed on Saturday that Al-Muwallad, who also played at the 2018 World Cup and currently plays for Al-Shabab club, suffered the fall during a short vacation.
Initial investigations suggest the incident occurred while Al-Muwallad was on the balcony, with further inquiries ongoing. Medical teams in Dubai are providing him with the necessary care as he remains in critical condition.
