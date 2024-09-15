Saudi Football Star Fahad Al-Muwallad in Intensive Care After Balcony Fall

Saudi Arabian football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is currently in intensive care following a serious accident where he fell from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai.

The Dubai Police General Command revealed on Saturday that Al-Muwallad, who also played at the 2018 World Cup and currently plays for Al-Shabab club, suffered the fall during a short vacation.

Initial investigations suggest the incident occurred while Al-Muwallad was on the balcony, with further inquiries ongoing. Medical teams in Dubai are providing him with the necessary care as he remains in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)