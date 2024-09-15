Sports Highlights: White Sox Win, Dvalishvili Dominates, and More

Left Menu

A roundup of current sports news including the White Sox ending their home losing streak with a walk-off HR, Phillies activating Alec Bohm, Merab Dvalishvili winning the UFC bantamweight title, Georgia narrowly avoiding an upset, and Camila Osorio advancing to the Guadalajara semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Andrew Benintendi hit a dramatic walk-off homer as the Chicago White Sox ended their franchise-record home losing streak at 16 games, securing a 7-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Gavin Sheets also homered for Chicago, which celebrated its first home win since August 12. The White Sox achieved their second walk-off win of the season despite Oakland tying the game with three runs in the ninth inning.

In baseball news, the Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated infielder Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list before Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Catcher Aramis Garcia was designated for assignment to make room on the roster. Mixed Martial Arts saw Georgia's Merab Dvalishvili convincingly defeat Sean O'Malley over five rounds to claim the UFC bantamweight title during the main event at UFC 306. Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed the flyweight belt with a decisive victory over Alexa Grasso.

In NCAA football, No. 1 Georgia narrowly escaped an upset by defeating Kentucky 13-12, extending their regular-season winning streak to 42 games. On the tennis front, Camila Osorio of Colombia advanced to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico, becoming the first Colombian to reach the semis of a WTA 500 event. Meanwhile, the United States topped Davis Cup Group C by beating Germany, even without their top players. Finally, the U.S. took a commanding 10-6 lead over Europe in the Solheim Cup in golf, putting themselves in a favorable position to end a seven-year drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

