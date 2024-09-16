Sri Lanka Secures Historic Double in ICC Player of the Month Awards
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama were named ICC Players of the Month for August 2024. This dual accolade follows Wellalage's stellar performance in a home series against India and Samarawickrama's triumphant tour of Ireland. This marks a significant moment as both players achieved exceptional feats in their respective series.
Sri Lanka's cricket scene had a momentous occasion as Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama were named ICC Players of the Month for August 2024. This remarkable double win for the island nation followed Wellalage's standout performances against India and Samarawickrama's inspiring run in Ireland.
Wellalage's exceptional contributions led his team to a 2-0 series victory over India. His impressive stats included 67 not out, 39, and two runs along with seven wickets, featuring a memorable five-wicket haul. This accolade marks the fifth time a Sri Lankan male cricketer has clinched the monthly award.
Samarawickrama also shone brilliantly, becoming only the third Sri Lankan woman to score a century in ODIs. Her performance included 151 runs in two T20Is and 172 runs in three ODIs during the Irish tour. This award boosts her confidence as she prepares for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
