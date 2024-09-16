Left Menu

Sri Lanka Secures Historic Double in ICC Player of the Month Awards

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama were named ICC Players of the Month for August 2024. This dual accolade follows Wellalage's stellar performance in a home series against India and Samarawickrama's triumphant tour of Ireland. This marks a significant moment as both players achieved exceptional feats in their respective series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:38 IST
Sri Lanka Secures Historic Double in ICC Player of the Month Awards
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka's cricket scene had a momentous occasion as Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama were named ICC Players of the Month for August 2024. This remarkable double win for the island nation followed Wellalage's standout performances against India and Samarawickrama's inspiring run in Ireland.

Wellalage's exceptional contributions led his team to a 2-0 series victory over India. His impressive stats included 67 not out, 39, and two runs along with seven wickets, featuring a memorable five-wicket haul. This accolade marks the fifth time a Sri Lankan male cricketer has clinched the monthly award.

Samarawickrama also shone brilliantly, becoming only the third Sri Lankan woman to score a century in ODIs. Her performance included 151 runs in two T20Is and 172 runs in three ODIs during the Irish tour. This award boosts her confidence as she prepares for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024