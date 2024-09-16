Left Menu

India Advances to Asian Champions Trophy Final with Dominant Win Over South Korea

Defending champions India secured a spot in the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament by defeating South Korea 4-1. Scorers for India included Uttam Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. India is set to face hosts China in the final, after China edged past Pakistan in a shoot-out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hulunbuir | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:16 IST
Defending champions India stormed into the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament with a decisive 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday.

India's goals came from Uttam Singh (13th minute), captain Harmanpreet Singh (19th and 45th minutes), and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd minute). South Korea's sole goal was netted by Yang Jihun (33rd minute).

India will now face host nation China in the final on Tuesday, having previously beaten China 3-0 in the league stage. Earlier, China secured their place in the final with a dramatic 2-0 shoot-out victory over Pakistan after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. In the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan defeated Malaysia 4-2 in a shoot-out following a 4-4 draw over 60 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

