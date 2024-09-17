Marnus Labuschagne Reflects on Upcoming Battle Against Mohammed Siraj in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has shared his excitement for the upcoming face-off against Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. The much-anticipated series between India and Australia begins on November 22, with the opening Test hosted at Perth.

Historically, India has established a dominant position over Australia in recent series, securing victories in the last four encounters. Notably, India clinched series wins on Australian soil in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. Overall, India has won the prestigious trophy 10 times compared to Australia's five, with the latter's last series win recorded in the 2014-15 season and their last series win in India in 2004-05.

Speaking to Star Sports, 30-year-old Labuschagne reminisced about his early encounters with Siraj at the MRF Academy in 2015-16. "I enjoy battles with Mohammed Siraj for many reasons. We actually were at the academy in 2015-16, and he was working with the MRF Academy and we played against each other. So that's when I first met him and to see his career go in that direction. He's got great passion, great energy, and great love for the game. It's been nice to see our careers moving together from such different experiences," Labuschagne said.

The second Test of the series, scheduled for December 6-10 in Adelaide, will feature the thrilling day-night format. Following that, fans will tune in to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14-18. The series will then move to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the traditional Boxing Day Test from December 26-30.

The series' grand finale will unfold at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the fifth and final Test set from January 3-7, promising an exhilarating climax to what is expected to be a fiercely contested tournament.

