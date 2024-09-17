NY Lagos Strikers Set Sights on Zim Afro T10 Glory

The NY Lagos Strikers are primed for their debut in the second season of the Zim Afro T10 tournament, commencing on September 21. Renowned for their powerful display at the MAX 60 Cayman Islands Tournament, the Strikers boast a robust lineup featuring star players like Akhilesh Bodugum and Blessing Muzarabani.

Akhilesh Bodugum, celebrated for his precise bowling and adept fielding, is expected to inject energy and skill into the team. On the upcoming tournament, Bodugum remarked, "We are thrilled with our participation and eager to succeed in the T10 format. It is crucial to maintain control, adapt quickly, and seize scoring opportunities."

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, known for his agile speed and strategic play, is set to be a pivotal part of the Strikers' strategy. Muzarabani shared, "Playing in a T10 format is exciting, especially with a top international cricket franchise. I aim to utilize my awareness for precise execution and swift decision-making."

Owner Sagar Khanna expressed optimism, stating, "In 90 minutes, our team must enthral, excite, and perform excellently to increase our chances of winning the trophy. Our squad is designed to meet these expectations and promises excitement for the upcoming season."

The Strikers' roster is bolstered by international talents such as Avishka Fernando, Najibullah Zadran, and Thisara Perera. As the team gears up for the Zim Afro T10, their combined talent and strategic approach ensure a compelling performance. (ANI)

