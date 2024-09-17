Left Menu

Pithoragarh Hurricanes Clinch Thrilling Win Over Haridwar Spring Elmas in Doubleheader

Pithoragarh Hurricanes achieved their first win of the season with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Haridwar Spring Elmas. Neeraj Rathour's impressive 73 runs led the chase, supported by a rapid 50 from Vijay Sharma. Haridwar Spring Elmas posted a competitive total of 196, thanks to strong performances from their top-order batsmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST
Pithoragarh Hurricanes Clinch Thrilling Win Over Haridwar Spring Elmas in Doubleheader
Pithoragarh Hurricanes' Neeraj Rathour during Uttarakhand Premier League (Image: UPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pithoragarh Hurricanes secured their maiden win of the season in a thrilling encounter, overcoming Haridwar Spring Elmas by four wickets. A determined innings by Neeraj Rathour, who scored a match-defining 73 runs off 49 balls, was pivotal in this achievement. Rathour's knock, laced with seven fours and four sixes, exhibited remarkable composure throughout the chase.

Setting off in pursuit of a sizable target of 196, Pithoragarh faced an early setback, losing opener Aditya Naithani and No.3 Vishal Kashyap in the initial overs. However, a stabilizing partnership between Hitesh Naula and Neeraj Rathour brought the team from 7/2 to 80/3. Despite Naula's departure for 38 runs, Rathour maintained the momentum, forming another crucial 68-run partnership with Vijay Sharma, whose unbeaten 22-ball half-century sealed the win with three balls to spare.

Batting first, Haridwar Spring Elmas set a competitive total, largely driven by solid performances from openers Daksh Awana and Ravikumar Samarth. They reached 54 without loss in the Powerplay, with a notable 60-run opening partnership disrupted by Rohit Dangwal. Despite the initial loss, Samarth continued to drive the innings, scoring 60 off 39 balls. Contributions from Saurabh Rawat and Saurav Chauhan, who added 75 runs from just 29 balls in the late overs, propelled Haridwar to a formidable 196.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024