Pithoragarh Hurricanes Clinch Thrilling Win Over Haridwar Spring Elmas in Doubleheader

Pithoragarh Hurricanes secured their maiden win of the season in a thrilling encounter, overcoming Haridwar Spring Elmas by four wickets. A determined innings by Neeraj Rathour, who scored a match-defining 73 runs off 49 balls, was pivotal in this achievement. Rathour's knock, laced with seven fours and four sixes, exhibited remarkable composure throughout the chase.

Setting off in pursuit of a sizable target of 196, Pithoragarh faced an early setback, losing opener Aditya Naithani and No.3 Vishal Kashyap in the initial overs. However, a stabilizing partnership between Hitesh Naula and Neeraj Rathour brought the team from 7/2 to 80/3. Despite Naula's departure for 38 runs, Rathour maintained the momentum, forming another crucial 68-run partnership with Vijay Sharma, whose unbeaten 22-ball half-century sealed the win with three balls to spare.

Batting first, Haridwar Spring Elmas set a competitive total, largely driven by solid performances from openers Daksh Awana and Ravikumar Samarth. They reached 54 without loss in the Powerplay, with a notable 60-run opening partnership disrupted by Rohit Dangwal. Despite the initial loss, Samarth continued to drive the innings, scoring 60 off 39 balls. Contributions from Saurabh Rawat and Saurav Chauhan, who added 75 runs from just 29 balls in the late overs, propelled Haridwar to a formidable 196.

