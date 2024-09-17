India Prioritize Bangladesh Test Series with Focused Approach

India's cricket team, under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for their home test season beginning with a two-match series against Bangladesh. Despite the looming fixtures against New Zealand and a crucial tour to Australia, Sharma stressed that the primary focus is on winning the current series and gaining valuable World Test Championship points.

"Every game is important while playing for the country," Sharma stated during a press conference in Chennai, dismissing claims that the series against Bangladesh is preparation for the Australia tour. "It's not a dress rehearsal for the Australia series. We need to start the season on a high."

India has been dominant at home, having not lost a home test series since 2012. However, Sharma warned against complacency, highlighting the necessity for his players to maintain focus and diligence. He also threw his support behind batsman KL Rahul, anticipating a strong performance upon his return from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)