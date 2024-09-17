Left Menu

India U-17 Team Ready for SAFF Championship in Bhutan

The India U-17 men's team, led by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, has announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship in Bhutan. The tournament will feature matches against Bangladesh and Maldives in Group A, with the semifinals and final scheduled for later in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-17 men's team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has unveiled a 23-member squad for the upcoming SAFF U17 Championship in Bhutan.

India is set to compete against Bangladesh on September 20 and Maldives on September 24 in Group A of the tournament. Semifinals are slated for September 28, with the final match on September 30, all hosted at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

The Blue Colts will depart for Thimphu from their training camp in Srinagar on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

