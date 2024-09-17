Left Menu

Liverpool to Host Inaugural World Boxing Championships, Establishing New Era in the Sport

World Boxing will hold its first-ever world championships in Liverpool next year, aiming to establish itself as the sport's recognized international federation. The event will feature concurrent men's and women's competitions, diverging from the separate tournaments organized by the discredited International Boxing Association (IBA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:53 IST
Liverpool to Host Inaugural World Boxing Championships, Establishing New Era in the Sport

World Boxing announced on Tuesday that it will host its inaugural world championships in Liverpool next year, marking a significant step in its efforts to become the sport's recognized international federation. The newly-formed organization, launched in 2023, currently has 44 members and aims to fill the gap left by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The IBA lost its recognition from the International Olympic Committee last year and has not been included in the Los Angeles 2028 Games program. This has prompted calls from national boxing federations to form a new global body to replace the IBA. Unlike the IBA's separate men's and women's tournaments, World Boxing's championships will feature concurrent competitions for both genders in ten weight categories, which will be finalized later this year.

The championships are scheduled for September 4-14 next year. "Liverpool is a globally famous city with a proud heritage in boxing and it will be a fantastic place to host our first ever Elite World Boxing Championships," said Boris van der Vorst, president of World Boxing. The IBA is also planning to hold two world championships in 2025, with men's events in Astana, Kazakhstan, and women's competitions in Belgrade, Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024