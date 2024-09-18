Unveiling Aggressive Chemistry: Gambhir and Kohli's Journey Together

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, two of Indian cricket's most assertive players, have come together to quash any speculation of discord between them as Gambhir takes on the role of India's head coach.

During an insightful interview on BCCI.tv before the first Test against Bangladesh, the duo laughed off past confrontations, reflecting on their aggressive playing styles, mutual respect, and shared aspirations for Test cricket.

Gambhir and Kohli highlighted that Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the sport. They also emphasized the need for India to cultivate the next generation of bowlers to sustain their success in the format. Their camaraderie is a testament to their dedication and passion for cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)