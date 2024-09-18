Rishabh Pant's Spectacular Test Cricket Comeback After Harrowing Accident

Rishabh Pant, under a harsh sun, was deeply immersed in preparing for his first Test match in two years, dispatching net bowlers in his characteristic manner. His return after being thrown 40 meters into the air in a car accident is truly extraordinary.

It's been 632 days since Pant last played a Test match, coincidentally also against Bangladesh in 2022. On Thursday, he faces the same opposition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. During his absence, Dhruv Jurel has impressed with his skill, yet head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed Pant's invaluable contributions.

Pant has demonstrated his readiness, excelling in a recent Duleep Trophy match with notable batting and wicketkeeping performances. His return is highly anticipated, with coaches and fellow players highlighting his impact and infectious enthusiasm for the game.

