Left Menu

Indian Weightlifters Shine at 2024 Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifters excelled at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior Weightlifting Championships, winning 11 gold and three silver medals. Babulal Hembrom and Mina Santa broke national records in their respective categories. The championship concludes on September 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suva | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:19 IST
Indian Weightlifters Shine at 2024 Commonwealth Championships
  • Country:
  • Fiji

Indian weightlifters have made a significant impact at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships, securing a commendable haul of 11 gold and three silver medals.

Babulal Hembrom set new Commonwealth and national records in the 49kg 'Youth Men' category by lifting 114kg in the clean-and-jerk section. Equally impressive was Mina Santa, who shattered the national record in the 55kg 'Youth Women' category with an 81kg snatch and a 99kg clean-and-jerk, totaling 180kg.

Other national record-breakers included Bedabarat Bharali in the 73kg 'Youth Men' section with a combined effort of 200kg. Among the other gold-medal winners were Jyoshna Sabar, Akanksha Vyavahare, Ashmita Dhone, Bhargavi B, A Maharajan, Mina Santa, V Kishor, T Madhavan, and Bolo Yalam. The championship will wrap up on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024