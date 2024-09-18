Indian Weightlifters Shine at 2024 Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifters have made a significant impact at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships, securing a commendable haul of 11 gold and three silver medals.

Babulal Hembrom set new Commonwealth and national records in the 49kg 'Youth Men' category by lifting 114kg in the clean-and-jerk section. Equally impressive was Mina Santa, who shattered the national record in the 55kg 'Youth Women' category with an 81kg snatch and a 99kg clean-and-jerk, totaling 180kg.

Other national record-breakers included Bedabarat Bharali in the 73kg 'Youth Men' section with a combined effort of 200kg. Among the other gold-medal winners were Jyoshna Sabar, Akanksha Vyavahare, Ashmita Dhone, Bhargavi B, A Maharajan, Mina Santa, V Kishor, T Madhavan, and Bolo Yalam. The championship will wrap up on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)