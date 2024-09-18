Indian Weightlifters Shine at 2024 Commonwealth Championships
Indian weightlifters excelled at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior Weightlifting Championships, winning 11 gold and three silver medals. Babulal Hembrom and Mina Santa broke national records in their respective categories. The championship concludes on September 21.
Indian weightlifters have made a significant impact at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships, securing a commendable haul of 11 gold and three silver medals.
Babulal Hembrom set new Commonwealth and national records in the 49kg 'Youth Men' category by lifting 114kg in the clean-and-jerk section. Equally impressive was Mina Santa, who shattered the national record in the 55kg 'Youth Women' category with an 81kg snatch and a 99kg clean-and-jerk, totaling 180kg.
Other national record-breakers included Bedabarat Bharali in the 73kg 'Youth Men' section with a combined effort of 200kg. Among the other gold-medal winners were Jyoshna Sabar, Akanksha Vyavahare, Ashmita Dhone, Bhargavi B, A Maharajan, Mina Santa, V Kishor, T Madhavan, and Bolo Yalam. The championship will wrap up on September 21.
