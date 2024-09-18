Farewell to a Football Legend: Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci Passes Away at 59

Famed Italian striker Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, a standout of the 1990 World Cup, passed away at age 59. His former clubs, Inter Milan and Juventus, announced the news on Wednesday.

Schillaci, who was instrumental in leading Italy to a third-place finish in 1990 and won the Golden Boot for his six goals, succumbed to colon cancer. Known for his wide-eyed celebrations, Schillaci captivated fans, overshadowing stars like Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Baggio.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commemorated him, calling him a football icon. Schillaci's incredible journey from Serie B to Serie A giants, his inspiring role in the 'magic nights' of Italia '90, and his pioneering move to Japan's J.League remain etched in the memories of millions. He retired in 1999, leaving an indelible legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)