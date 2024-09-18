Left Menu

Britain Secures Spot in Louis Vuitton Cup Final

Britain achieved a 5-2 semi-final victory over Switzerland in the America's Cup challenger series, advancing to the Louis Vuitton Cup final in Barcelona. Meanwhile, the United States remained in contention by defeating Italy, who faced equipment failure. The Louis Vuitton Cup winner will challenge New Zealand for the Auld Mug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:46 IST
Britain Secures Spot in Louis Vuitton Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain clinched a 5-2 semi-final win over Switzerland in the America's Cup challenger series on Wednesday, cementing their place in the Louis Vuitton Cup final in Barcelona.

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States maintained their prospects by defeating Italy, who suffered a significant equipment failure in their second race of the day. Jimmy Spithill, co-helm of the Italian team, confirmed, "Looks like we've broken the traveller track," after the AC75 foiling monohull's key rig experienced damage, causing a brief loss of control.

Currently, the United States have three wins, while Italy has four in this first-to-five semi-final. The winner will face Britain in the final, scheduled for the end of the month. The Louis Vuitton Cup champion earns the right to challenge New Zealand for the prestigious Auld Mug, the oldest international sporting trophy dating back to 1851.

Britain, under skipper Ben Ainslie, initially took a commanding 4-0 lead, but the Swiss team managed a win on Monday. On Wednesday, Switzerland narrowed the gap to 4-2 after winning the first race but couldn't sustain their momentum in the second race. "We are all very relieved to have got through today and to have survived and made it through to the final," Ainslie said, describing the challenging conditions with shifting winds. He praised the Swiss as "a great team."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024