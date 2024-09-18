Britain Secures Spot in Louis Vuitton Cup Final

Britain clinched a 5-2 semi-final win over Switzerland in the America's Cup challenger series on Wednesday, cementing their place in the Louis Vuitton Cup final in Barcelona.

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States maintained their prospects by defeating Italy, who suffered a significant equipment failure in their second race of the day. Jimmy Spithill, co-helm of the Italian team, confirmed, "Looks like we've broken the traveller track," after the AC75 foiling monohull's key rig experienced damage, causing a brief loss of control.

Currently, the United States have three wins, while Italy has four in this first-to-five semi-final. The winner will face Britain in the final, scheduled for the end of the month. The Louis Vuitton Cup champion earns the right to challenge New Zealand for the prestigious Auld Mug, the oldest international sporting trophy dating back to 1851.

Britain, under skipper Ben Ainslie, initially took a commanding 4-0 lead, but the Swiss team managed a win on Monday. On Wednesday, Switzerland narrowed the gap to 4-2 after winning the first race but couldn't sustain their momentum in the second race. "We are all very relieved to have got through today and to have survived and made it through to the final," Ainslie said, describing the challenging conditions with shifting winds. He praised the Swiss as "a great team."

(With inputs from agencies.)