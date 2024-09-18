Parthiv Patel: Tough Challenge Ahead for Bangladesh Spinners Against India

Ex-cricketer Parthiv Patel has expressed that Bangladesh's spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will face a challenging task in dismissing India's batters in the forthcoming Test series, starting this Thursday. Patel's remarks come in the wake of India's recent 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in the ODI series, where players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli struggled against Lankan spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage.

India, still weary from their defeat, will now aim to counter the threat posed by Bangladesh's spin attack. Shakib and Mehidy are expected to dominate on spin-friendly surfaces, but Patel believes that they will not have an easy time if the Indian pitches don't favor turn. "It's hard to evaluate Indian batters based on one series. Yes, they struggled against Sri Lanka, but that was a different format where there is always pressure to score runs," Patel said during a media conference held by JioCinema and Sports18.

Bangladesh's spinners have had recent success, with Mehidy emerging as the top wicket-taker during their historic Test series win over Pakistan. Despite this, Patel remains optimistic about India's chances, noting that the team's batters have performed well against quality spin in Test cricket. The series opener will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, followed by the second Test in Kanpur from September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)