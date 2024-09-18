Left Menu

Parthiv Patel: Tough Challenge Ahead for Bangladesh Spinners Against India

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel asserts that Bangladesh's spinners, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will have to exert significant effort to dismiss Indian batters in the upcoming Test series. Patel emphasizes the difference in formats and expects the Indian batters to perform well on home ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:22 IST
Parthiv Patel: Tough Challenge Ahead for Bangladesh Spinners Against India
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Photo: Instagram/Mehidy Hasan Miraz) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ex-cricketer Parthiv Patel has expressed that Bangladesh's spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will face a challenging task in dismissing India's batters in the forthcoming Test series, starting this Thursday. Patel's remarks come in the wake of India's recent 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in the ODI series, where players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli struggled against Lankan spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage.

India, still weary from their defeat, will now aim to counter the threat posed by Bangladesh's spin attack. Shakib and Mehidy are expected to dominate on spin-friendly surfaces, but Patel believes that they will not have an easy time if the Indian pitches don't favor turn. "It's hard to evaluate Indian batters based on one series. Yes, they struggled against Sri Lanka, but that was a different format where there is always pressure to score runs," Patel said during a media conference held by JioCinema and Sports18.

Bangladesh's spinners have had recent success, with Mehidy emerging as the top wicket-taker during their historic Test series win over Pakistan. Despite this, Patel remains optimistic about India's chances, noting that the team's batters have performed well against quality spin in Test cricket. The series opener will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, followed by the second Test in Kanpur from September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024