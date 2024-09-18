Coco Gauff and Coach Brad Gilbert Part Ways After U.S. Open Exit

World number six Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert are parting ways following Gauff's frustrating fourth-round exit from the U.S. Open, Gilbert announced on Wednesday. He expressed anticipation for the next chapter in his career after helping Gauff to her first Grand Slam victory in New York last year.

Gilbert, a former top-four player, took to social media platform X to thank Gauff and the team for a phenomenal 2023 summer run and 14 months of excellent teamwork. He praised Gauff's bright future, wishing her continued success as she moves forward in her career.

This year, Gauff built on her success at Flushing Meadows with semi-final appearances at the Australian Open and French Open. However, there were visible signs of tension with Gilbert at Wimbledon, where Gauff expressed her frustration during a fourth-round defeat to fellow American Emma Navarro.

(With inputs from agencies.)