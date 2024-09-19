Cameron Smith Set to Tee Off in Brisbane: A Journey of Redemption

Former world number two golfer Cameron Smith is set to compete at a high-stakes event in Brisbane this October, aiming to sharpen his skills for the Australian PGA Championship. The tournament, offering a prize of A$250,000 ($169,000), will be held at the Nudgee Golf Club near Brisbane airport.

Smith, who has previously won the Australian PGA Championship twice, will face tough competition from Min Woo Lee and Jason Day. The golfer expressed his excitement about returning to Brisbane and playing in front of family and fans, highlighting the importance of these preparatory events.

This Brisbane event and the A$800,000 ($540,000) New South Wales Open are critical as they offer vital ranking points, with Smith currently at world number 91. His participation in the Saudi-backed LIV tour does not contribute to his world ranking, emphasizing the significance of these local competitions.

