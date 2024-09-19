Afghanistan Stuns South Africa for Historic First Win

A brilliant bowling display propelled Afghanistan to their first win over South Africa in international cricket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Fazalhaq Farooqi and 18-year-old sensation Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar starred as Afghanistan beat South Africa by six wickets.

Winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat first but were jolted by early strikes from Farooqi. The left-arm pacer dismissed Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram before adding Tony de Zorzi to his list of victims. Ghazanfar then decimated the middle-order, taking out Tristan Stubbs and debutant Jason Smith for ducks in the same over.

Reduced to 29/5, South Africa crumbled further to 36/7 as Ghazanfar snared Kyle Verreynne and Andile Phehlukwayo succumbed to a run-out. A tenacious half-century from Wiaan Mulder, supported by Bjorn Fortuin, took South Africa to 106 all out, but the modest total was not enough to challenge Afghanistan.

Despite a strong start with the ball, South Africa could not deter Afghanistan's chase. An unbeaten fifth-wicket stand between Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib ensured a historic triumph for Afghanistan, marking their first victory in six encounters against the Proteas. This win also underscores Afghanistan's growing prowess in international cricket.

With this win, Afghanistan has registered victories against all teams except India and Nepal (only one match played) in at least one format. Brief Score: South Africa 106 all out in 33.3 overs (Wiaan Mulder 52, Bjorn Fortuin 16, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/35) vs Afghanistan 107/4 in 26 overs (Gulbadin Naib 34*, Azmatullah Omarzai 25*, Bjorn Fortuin 2/22). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)