ILT20 Season 3: Star-Studded Squads Set to Dazzle Cricket Fans

The International League T20's (ILT20) Season 3 will commence on January 11, 2025, featuring top international players across six franchises. With new additions such as Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, and Shai Hope, cricket fans are promised thrilling matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:31 IST
ILT20 Season 3: Star-Studded Squads Set to Dazzle Cricket Fans
ILT20 season 3 will start from January next year. (Photo- ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The highly anticipated International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3 is scheduled to kick off on January 11, 2025. Some of the biggest names in cricket have signed with the six franchises, promising a spectacular season. The player signing window, which started in June, concluded on September 15.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to watching international T20 stars like Jason Roy with Sharjah Warriorz and Fakhar Zaman representing Desert Vipers make their ILT20 debuts. Other notable additions include Shai Hope joining Dubai Capitals, Lockie Ferguson with Desert Vipers, Roston Chase with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Matthew Wade with Sharjah Warriorz.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who played the Eliminator in Season 2, have strengthened their squad with the inclusion of West Indies duo Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie, along with new signings Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan, and Terrance Hinds. Season 1 finalists Desert Vipers have added more firepower with key players like Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson. The squads' rosters are brimming with talent, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

