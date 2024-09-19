Daniel Ricciardo Addresses Rumors on Potential Replacements Ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has denied being aware of any decisions to replace him, despite speculation that the Singapore Grand Prix could be his finale in Formula One.

Discussing rumors of his potential replacement by Liam Lawson, the veteran driver focused on his plans for 2025. "My first expectation is about next year," he told journalists on Thursday.

Ricciardo, who has 12 points from 17 races this season, acknowledged changes in the paddock rumors since August but was unsure of the future. "It could go one way, it could go another," he noted, maintaining a cautious outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)