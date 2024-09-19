Rahul Dravid Optimistic About Gautam Gambhir's Impact on Team India

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid on Thursday voiced optimism regarding Team India's future, attributing it to the experience that their new coach, Gautam Gambhir, brings to the table. Speaking at a Roombr event in Delhi, Dravid highlighted Gambhir's extensive playing and coaching background as major assets for the team.

Reflecting on his own tenure, Dravid noted significant milestones such as Team India's runner-up finish in the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship and their victorious 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home. The Men in Blue also ended an 11-year title drought by clinching their second ICC T20 World Cup. Dravid emphasized that Gambhir's insight will be invaluable as India aims to build on these successes.

Gambhir's appointment was officially made by the BCCI on July 9, shortly after India's T20 World Cup win. Having guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title since 2014, Gambhir's coaching prowess is well-documented. Meanwhile, Dravid will rejoin the Rajasthan Royals as head coach for the next IPL season, collaborating with Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara to shape the team's future strategies.

