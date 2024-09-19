AS Roma is in turmoil, marked by internal conflicts and player transfer issues. The dismissal of coach Daniele De Rossi reflects underlying managerial frustrations and failed acquisitions. De Rossi's ousting comes amid the club's early-season struggles and financial constraints, leading to Ivan Juric's appointment as the new coach.

The club's ownership under Dan and Ryan Friedkin faces increasing scrutiny. Having invested nearly $1 billion without seeing Roma compete in the Champions League, the Friedkins have been criticized for their lack of public communication. This mystery extends to recent transfer activities, causing further disenchantment among fans.

Roma's financial difficulties, characterized by a recent UEFA fine, compound the challenges. The work begins for Juric on Sunday when Serie A leader Udinese visits Stadio Olimpico, amidst potential fan protests over De Rossi's firing.

(With inputs from agencies.)