Verstappen Challenges FIA's Team Radio Censorship

Max Verstappen criticized the FIA's effort to curb bad language on team radio broadcasts. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem compared drivers to rappers and emphasized the impact on young viewers. Verstappen argued that swearing is common and suggested not broadcasting such content instead of regulating driver behavior.

Formula One driver Max Verstappen has voiced his opposition to the FIA's proposed restrictions on team radio broadcasts containing foul language. This came after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed concerns about the frequency of swearing among drivers, comparing them unfavorably to rappers.

Ben Sulayem told motorsport.com that the organization had requested Formula One Management to reduce the amount of profanity aired on television, noting the negative impact it could have on young viewers. "Imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language," he said.

Responding to these comments, Verstappen, who had just used explicit language during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, said, "Everyone swears, some people a bit more than others." He suggested that instead of imposing bans, a delay in broadcasting team radio could effectively censor inappropriate language.

