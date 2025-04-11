Left Menu

Outcry Over Hospital's Denial and 'Phule' Film Censorship

Harshvardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress president, demands an SIT probe into the death of a woman allegedly denied hospital admission without a deposit, while also criticizing CBFC for censoring the 'Phule' film. The hospital faces scrutiny for policy violations, sparking allegations of historical suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has called for a Special Investigation Team, led by a retired judge, to probe the death of a pregnant woman reportedly denied admission by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to a deposit demand. The incident has led to calls for a culpable homicide charge against hospital staff.

Sapkal criticized the state government and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the delay of 'Phule', a biopic on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, alleging attempts to suppress historical facts. The film was postponed after the CBFC asked for scene deletions due to objections from certain groups.

The hospital has been under fire after a committee indicted it for violating norms prohibiting advance payments in emergencies. Sapkal accused the government of shielding those liable and urged dissolution of the hospital's managing committee to facilitate transparent functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

