Anurag Kashyap Questions Censorship on 'Phule'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday criticized the ongoing protests surrounding the film 'Phule,' a biopic depicting the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. Kashyap questioned the frequent banning of films that highlight caste issues in India.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has come under fire from Kashyap for the modifications it suggested for 'Phule.' Originally scheduled for release last week, the movie starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa will now hit theaters on April 25.

The film's trailer, released online on April 10, stirred objections from certain members of the Brahmin community, who felt they were portrayed negatively. Despite receiving a 'U' certificate on April 7, 'Phule' faced demands for changes including the removal of the terms 'Mang,' 'Mahar,' and 'Peshwai.' Kashyap noted that other films like Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh' and 'Dhadak 2' are also dealing with similar censor issues.

