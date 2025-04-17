Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Questions Censorship on 'Phule'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticizes the backlash against 'Phule', a biopic on Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. He questions why films tackling caste issues face censorship. The release, initially set for last week, was delayed to April 25 amidst controversies and modifications recommended by the CBFC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:10 IST
Anurag Kashyap Questions Censorship on 'Phule'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday criticized the ongoing protests surrounding the film 'Phule,' a biopic depicting the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. Kashyap questioned the frequent banning of films that highlight caste issues in India.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has come under fire from Kashyap for the modifications it suggested for 'Phule.' Originally scheduled for release last week, the movie starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa will now hit theaters on April 25.

The film's trailer, released online on April 10, stirred objections from certain members of the Brahmin community, who felt they were portrayed negatively. Despite receiving a 'U' certificate on April 7, 'Phule' faced demands for changes including the removal of the terms 'Mang,' 'Mahar,' and 'Peshwai.' Kashyap noted that other films like Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh' and 'Dhadak 2' are also dealing with similar censor issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025