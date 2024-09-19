Punjab FC to Adjust in Majcen's Absence for Maiden Win Over Odisha FC

A depleted Punjab FC will look to make adjustments in the absence of key striker Luka Majcen and aim for a maiden win over Odisha FC when they host them in an ISL match here on Friday.

Punjab FC began their campaign with an injury-time winner in a 2-1 verdict against Kerala Blasters FC, while Odisha FC suffered a 2-3 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home.

Punjab FC, however, have been dealt with an issue as Majcen was ruled out for 6-8 weeks due to an injury.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis praised Majcen for his impactful cameo after coming off the bench in Kochi, with the forward securing a goal and an assist. Their adjustment without the Slovenian in the setup will play a big role in shaping their season.

''Luka is the captain of this team and a leader. He's a great player but I have to say more about his personality. He didn't complain about being on the bench but he realised that I might start with (Mushaga) Bakenga.

''He's a great example for the young players who sometimes feel angry or disappointed because you don't start them or you don't get them on the bench,'' said Dilmperis.

Punjab FC are yet to register a win against Odisha FC, having lost both their encounters in the 2023-24 season.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are winless in their last five away games in the ISL, including losing their last three matches. Failing to win this game would set a record for their longest winless run away from home in ISL history.

Punjab FC will be aiming for back-to-back home victories for the first time in the ISL after finishing their 2023-24 season with a commanding 4-1 win over East Bengal FC. That win also marked their biggest margin of victory in the competition. Odisha centre-back Carlos Delgado sustained a foot injury against Chennaiyin, ruling him out of the Punjab clash, while Saviour Gama's debut was also cut short. Odisha FC will see a few familiar faces in the opposite dugout, with three former players, Vinit Rai, Ravi Kumar and Nikhil Prabhu, now part of the Punjab squad.

Sergio Lobera said the team's focus will be on avoiding the mistakes of the first match.

''When you lose one game, the focus should be on improving in the next. We are ready for the challenge,'' he said. However, Lobera said every game should be approached in a different manner, and praised Punjab FC for their opening-week performance. ''They are doing well and will compete at the highest level, but we have to focus on ourselves. If we don't give our 100%, we won't be able to put up a strong challenge against any team,'' he added.

Kickoff: 7.30pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)