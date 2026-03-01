Dramatic Draw as Carlos Delgado's Header Rescues Odisha FC

Odisha FC earned a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC, thanks to a crucial second-half header by captain Carlos Delgado in their Indian Super League clash on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.

The spirited contest saw Chennaiyin initially take the lead just before half-time with a header from Elsinho. In the first half, opportunities were limited, but Odisha's relentless pressure eventually paid off when Delgado's pinpoint header ensured parity.

Odisha now stands ninth in the standings with two points, while Chennaiyin is 11th with one point. Despite attempts by both clubs to secure a decisive goal, neither side could capitalize on chances in the closing stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)