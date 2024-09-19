Ben Duckett Shines but England Falters: Australia Dominates First ODI at Trent Bridge
Ben Duckett hit 95 runs before England was slowed by Australia's spinners, posting 315 all out in the first ODI at Trent Bridge. England collapsed dramatically after Duckett's dismissal, losing their final seven wickets for just 83 runs.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ben Duckett scored a solid 95 before England's innings faltered under the pressure of Australia's spinners, culminating in a total of 315 all out at Trent Bridge on Thursday in their first one-day international of the five-match series.
England, initially poised for a strong total at 211-2 after 32 overs, faced a setback when Duckett misjudged a delivery from part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne, returning a catch to the bowler and missing out on his second ODI century.
Labuschagne also removed stand-in captain Harry Brook for 39, sparking a collapse that saw England lose their last seven wickets for just 83 runs, largely due to aggressive shots attempting sixes. Will Jacks managed 62 runs, while Labuschagne and lead spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets each, with Zampa marking his 100th ODI with impressive figures of 3-49 off 10 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Labuschagne Lauds Indian Pacers, Eager for Australian Comeback in Border-Gavaskar Series
Marnus Labuschagne Reflects on Upcoming Battle Against Mohammed Siraj in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia
Harry Brook Takes the Helm for England ODI Series Against Australia
Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia