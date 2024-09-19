Ben Duckett Shines but England Falters: Australia Dominates First ODI at Trent Bridge

Ben Duckett scored a solid 95 before England's innings faltered under the pressure of Australia's spinners, culminating in a total of 315 all out at Trent Bridge on Thursday in their first one-day international of the five-match series.

England, initially poised for a strong total at 211-2 after 32 overs, faced a setback when Duckett misjudged a delivery from part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne, returning a catch to the bowler and missing out on his second ODI century.

Labuschagne also removed stand-in captain Harry Brook for 39, sparking a collapse that saw England lose their last seven wickets for just 83 runs, largely due to aggressive shots attempting sixes. Will Jacks managed 62 runs, while Labuschagne and lead spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets each, with Zampa marking his 100th ODI with impressive figures of 3-49 off 10 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)