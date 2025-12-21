Left Menu

Labuschagne's Heroics Shine as Australia Clinches Ashes Victory

Marnus Labuschagne played a pivotal role in Australia's win against England at the Adelaide Oval, securing the Ashes series with stunning fielding. Despite a pre-series jibe from Stuart Broad calling them the worst Australian team since 2010, Labuschagne's performance in the field proved crucial to their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:46 IST
At the Adelaide Oval, Marnus Labuschagne's exceptional fielding helped Australia achieve a decisive Ashes win over England, concluding the series with a 3-0 lead. The series had started under criticism from Stuart Broad, who dubbed the Australian side as the weakest since 2010.

Despite underperforming with the bat, Labuschagne's crucial catches in the fourth innings turned the game in Australia's favor, cementing his place as a standout fielder. His efforts highlighted the importance of fielding, with England faltering due to their missed chances.

England last celebrated an Ashes series victory in Australia in 2010/2011, but hopes for a similar triumph were dashed, with former England player Broad's remarks adding to the drama surrounding the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

