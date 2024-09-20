Rajasthan Royals Appoint Vikram Rathour as Batting Coach Ahead of IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals announced on Friday the appointment of former Indian opener Vikram Rathour as their batting coach for the IPL 2025 season.

Rathour, 55, is the second major addition to the Royals' coaching staff, following the recent hiring of former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rathour, who previously served as India's batting coach under Dravid, played a critical role in guiding the national team to victory in the T20 World Cup and helped groom players like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

