Josh Hazelwood Reveals Australia's Game Plan for India Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Series

Australia's right-arm seamer Josh Hazelwood has shed light on the game plan the team would adopt against India in the upcoming 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. Hazelwood shared these insights while speaking to Star Sports.

Hazelwood, addressing the competitive past of the series, acknowledged India's upper hand, noting their four consecutive series wins, including two in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. The upcoming series, beginning on November 22 in Perth, pits a formidable Indian side with 10 series victories against Australia's five, the most recent being in 2014-15.

Speaking to Star Sports, the 33-year-old cricketer explained that the team's primary focus would be on newer players like Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. 'We know what to expect from seasoned players like Virat and Rohit. It's about basics and executing them well,' he said. The series will culminate with the fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising a thrilling end. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)