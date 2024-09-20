Afghanistan Takes Batting Lead in Second ODI Against South Africa

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa's inexperienced squad on Friday.

Afghanistan's only change from their six-wicket victory in the first match was rotating out allrounder Gulbadin Naib in favor of batter Ikram Alikhil.

South Africa, with Temba Bavuma returning from illness to lead, made several changes; bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee were out injured, and Kagiso Rabada was rested for this maiden ODI series against Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)