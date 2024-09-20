Sri Lanka Takes Command in Tense First Test Against New Zealand
Sri Lanka ended day three of the first test against New Zealand at 237-4, holding a lead of 202 runs. Key contributions came from former captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal. Despite struggling against pace, Sri Lanka's batters displayed resilience. Play will resume on Sunday after a rest day for Presidential polls.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka appears to have gained the upper hand in the first test against New Zealand, concluding day three at 237-4 and leading by 202 runs with six wickets still remaining.
Former captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal played pivotal roles, scoring 83 and 61, respectively, ensuring Sri Lanka's innings remained steady after an early setback from Pathum Nissanka's dismissal. Both batsmen navigated the challenges of a tricky Galle pitch exhibiting typical spin and bounce.
The crucial 147-run partnership between Karunaratne and Chandimal could be decisive. However, Sri Lankan batsmen found themselves vulnerable against pace once again, with right-arm quick William O'Rourke claiming three wickets in the second innings.
New Zealand bowlers made significant breakthroughs with Ajaz Patel dismissing Karunaratne and O'Rourke taking Chandimal and Kamindu Mendis. A 59-run partnership between Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews helped stabilize Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Glen Phillips added valuable runs, but the visitors face an uphill task. Saturday will be a rest day owing to the Presidential polls, with play resuming on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)