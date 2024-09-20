Laver Cup Sees Early Thrills as Team World and Team Europe Level on Day One

The opening day of the Laver Cup tournament witnessed intense competition as Team World and Team Europe each secured a victory. Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo clinched the first point for Team World with a 6-4 6-4 win over Norway's world number nine, Casper Ruud. Despite an early surge from Ruud, Cerundolo turned the match in his favor on the Laver Cup's distinctive black court.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas soon equalized for Team Europe, delivering a commanding 6-1 6-4 defeat to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis. The evening session promised further excitement, featuring a match between Grigor Dimitrov of Team Europe and Alejandro Tabilo of Team World, followed by a doubles encounter pitting Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev against Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

Adding a touch of sophistication to the tournament, players arrived in black tuxedos and bow ties at Berlin's Uber Arena. The competition spans three days, with wins on the first day earning one point each, the second day worth two points per win, and the final day offering three points for every victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)