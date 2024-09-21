Chelsea Triumphs in Women's Super League Opener Under New Coach

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea kicked off their season with a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The match was decided by a first-half goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, granting new coach Sonia Bompastor a victorious debut.

French coach Bompastor, 44, inherited a team that started energetically, with Guro Reiten missing two close chances before Kaneryd's exquisite 36th-minute strike. Villa had opportunities but failed to convert, highlighted by Rachel Daly's header that hit the crossbar early in the second half.

Despite Villa's late pressure and a couple of crucial headers from Daly, Chelsea's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made vital saves, ensuring the win. Bompastor expressed her satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of starting the season with a victory and her desire for the team to play enjoyable football.

