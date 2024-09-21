Left Menu

Chelsea Triumphs in Women's Super League Opener Under New Coach

Chelsea Women's Super League champions started their season with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa. New coach Sonia Bompastor saw an early goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd secure the win. Villa's Rachel Daly nearly equalized, but Chelsea's strong press and excellent saves by Hannah Hampton kept the lead.

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea kicked off their season with a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The match was decided by a first-half goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, granting new coach Sonia Bompastor a victorious debut.

French coach Bompastor, 44, inherited a team that started energetically, with Guro Reiten missing two close chances before Kaneryd's exquisite 36th-minute strike. Villa had opportunities but failed to convert, highlighted by Rachel Daly's header that hit the crossbar early in the second half.

Despite Villa's late pressure and a couple of crucial headers from Daly, Chelsea's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made vital saves, ensuring the win. Bompastor expressed her satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of starting the season with a victory and her desire for the team to play enjoyable football.

