India Tightens Grip on Opening Test Against Bangladesh
India secured a strong lead against Bangladesh in the opening test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, thanks to impressive batting by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Their unbeaten partnership put India ahead by 432 runs on day three, with Bangladesh missing key opportunities to break their momentum.
On Saturday, a dominant India tightened their grip on the opening test against Bangladesh, expanding their overall lead to 432 on day three at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Shubman Gill scored 86 while Rishabh Pant added 82, guiding India to 205-3 at lunch with an unbroken 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
India has been on the ascendancy since routing Bangladesh for 149 earlier in the match, claiming a decisive first-innings lead of 227. Despite a shaky start in the second innings, Gill and Pant's counter-attacking approach has put India on course for a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.
Gill displayed aggressive intent early on, smashing off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for two sixes in an over to reach his fifty. Pant took a more traditional approach, securing his half-century with a single in his first test appearance since recovering from a severe car accident in late 2022.
Bangladesh had a chance to break this crucial partnership when skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto dropped Pant at 72. Capitalizing on this, Pant then hit Shakib for consecutive fours in the following over, making the visitors' recovery even more difficult.
