Left Menu

Vani Kapoor Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Pro Golf Tour Finale

Vani Kapoor clinched her first victory in 18 months, overcoming Hitaashee Bakshi in a tense third play-off hole at the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, held at DLF Golf and Country Club. Vani's last win was also at her home course in March last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:58 IST
Vani Kapoor Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Pro Golf Tour Finale
Vani Kapoor in action during 12th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vani Kapoor captured her first championship in almost 18 months, narrowly beating Hitaashee Bakshi on the third play-off hole at the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour held at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The win marks Vani's first triumph since her March victory at the same venue last year.

Vani, starting three shots behind overnight leaders Hitaashee Bakshi and Vidhatri Urs, was one-under on the front nine but trailed as Hitaashee went 2-over and Vidhatri was even par. On the back nine, Vani's chances appeared slim after a bogey on the Par-4 11th and a double bogey on the Par-4 14th. Nonetheless, she rallied with birdies on the Par-4 15th and Par-3 17th, setting a clubhouse target of 4-over 220.

Hitaashee, starting the day at 1-over, struggled on the back nine with a double bogey on the Par-4 11th, finishing 4-over and tied with Vani. Vidhatri, on a winning streak, faltered with a bogey on the Par-4 10th and a double bogey on the Par-3 12th, ending her contention with additional bogeys. The play-off saw both Vani and Hitaashee birdie the second play-off hole before Vani clinched victory by birdieing the third time around while Hitaashee stumbled. This win boosts Vani's confidence ahead of next month's Women's Indian Open at the same course.

Vidhatri Urs finished third, Anvvi Dahhiya secured fourth with an equal-best score of 69, while Khushi Khanijau, Sneha Singh, and Kriti Chowhan rounded out the top positions with strong performances. Amandeep Drall placed 14th, Shweta Mansingh ended T-15, and Agrima Manral's hole-in-one on the Par-3 helped her finish 17th. Hitaashee Bakshi remains atop the Hero Order of Merit, followed by Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall in second and third positions respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024