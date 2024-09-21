Vani Kapoor Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Pro Golf Tour Finale

Vani Kapoor captured her first championship in almost 18 months, narrowly beating Hitaashee Bakshi on the third play-off hole at the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour held at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The win marks Vani's first triumph since her March victory at the same venue last year.

Vani, starting three shots behind overnight leaders Hitaashee Bakshi and Vidhatri Urs, was one-under on the front nine but trailed as Hitaashee went 2-over and Vidhatri was even par. On the back nine, Vani's chances appeared slim after a bogey on the Par-4 11th and a double bogey on the Par-4 14th. Nonetheless, she rallied with birdies on the Par-4 15th and Par-3 17th, setting a clubhouse target of 4-over 220.

Hitaashee, starting the day at 1-over, struggled on the back nine with a double bogey on the Par-4 11th, finishing 4-over and tied with Vani. Vidhatri, on a winning streak, faltered with a bogey on the Par-4 10th and a double bogey on the Par-3 12th, ending her contention with additional bogeys. The play-off saw both Vani and Hitaashee birdie the second play-off hole before Vani clinched victory by birdieing the third time around while Hitaashee stumbled. This win boosts Vani's confidence ahead of next month's Women's Indian Open at the same course.

Vidhatri Urs finished third, Anvvi Dahhiya secured fourth with an equal-best score of 69, while Khushi Khanijau, Sneha Singh, and Kriti Chowhan rounded out the top positions with strong performances. Amandeep Drall placed 14th, Shweta Mansingh ended T-15, and Agrima Manral's hole-in-one on the Par-3 helped her finish 17th. Hitaashee Bakshi remains atop the Hero Order of Merit, followed by Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall in second and third positions respectively.

