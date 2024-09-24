From 'Nanha' to Star: The Remarkable Journey of Kabaddi Sensation Narender

In the small village of Haryana, a young boy affectionately nicknamed 'Nanha,' meaning small, spent his days watching older kids practice kabaddi. Today, Narender, once known by that childhood moniker, is on the cusp of his third season with the Tamil Thalaivas, having debuted in season 9. The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) kicks off on October 18.

The Tamil Thalaivas will face the Telugu Titans in their opening match on October 19. 'Even now, in the village, everyone calls me by my nickname 'Nanha,'' Narender recalls. 'I wasn't tall as a kid, which is why the name stuck. Even though I've grown, the name remains,' he noted during PKL's 'Rise of a Star' interview on YouTube.

Narender's passion for kabaddi ignited while watching senior boys play, eventually drawing him onto the kabaddi grounds. 'It all began as fun with the older players, but quickly turned into a passion. Initially, I was just a spectator without many friends, but kabaddi soon gave me a family,' said the player.

His dedication caught the eye of local kabaddi coach Sandeep Kandola. 'A small kid used to come and watch the senior players practice with great dedication,' Kandola shared. 'Seeing his interest, I encouraged him to play daily,' the coach added. Under Kandola's guidance, Narender's skills blossomed. 'My family and coach have been crucial in my development as a kabaddi player. Despite having a government job, my coach kept the sport's tradition alive in our village and still trains young kids,' Narender explained.

Narender's journey was not without challenges. 'Earlier, I wasn't recognized as a kabaddi player anywhere I went,' he admitted. His fortunes changed with his entry into the PKL. 'Now, thanks to the PKL and Mashal Sports, everyone recognizes me. The league has improved the face value of kabaddi players and has significantly benefitted me in terms of money and recognition. It's changed the lives of all kabaddi players,' he said.

Narender's breakthrough came in PKL Season 9 with the Tamil Thalaivas. Team CEO Shushen Vashishth recalled a crucial moment: 'We were in Chennai and had just lost a match. Narender was very disappointed, saying he couldn't move his legs.' This setback turned into a turning point. 'Our analyst identified a minor body movement issue. From that season, he worked hard on it, and since then, he's been delivering Super 10 performances consistently,' Vashishth explained.

Despite the ups and downs, Narender remains steadfast. 'Just like a kabaddi match, there are ups and downs,' he reflects. His simple mantra is: 'Do your work; don't worry about the result.' Today, Narender is a symbol of kabaddi's growing popularity and its opportunities. His journey is not just about personal success but also the sport's evolution. 'Representing the country was a proud moment,' he concluded emotionally. 'The better we perform, the better it is for us,' he added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)