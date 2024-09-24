Left Menu

From 'Nanha' to Star: The Remarkable Journey of Kabaddi Sensation Narender

Narender, a once-small boy from a Haryana village, has become a kabaddi star with the Tamil Thalaivas. His journey, guided by coach Sandeep Kandola, has seen him rise through the ranks, culminating in his standout performance in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:56 IST
From 'Nanha' to Star: The Remarkable Journey of Kabaddi Sensation Narender
Narender, PKL star. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the small village of Haryana, a young boy affectionately nicknamed 'Nanha,' meaning small, spent his days watching older kids practice kabaddi. Today, Narender, once known by that childhood moniker, is on the cusp of his third season with the Tamil Thalaivas, having debuted in season 9. The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) kicks off on October 18.

The Tamil Thalaivas will face the Telugu Titans in their opening match on October 19. 'Even now, in the village, everyone calls me by my nickname 'Nanha,'' Narender recalls. 'I wasn't tall as a kid, which is why the name stuck. Even though I've grown, the name remains,' he noted during PKL's 'Rise of a Star' interview on YouTube.

Narender's passion for kabaddi ignited while watching senior boys play, eventually drawing him onto the kabaddi grounds. 'It all began as fun with the older players, but quickly turned into a passion. Initially, I was just a spectator without many friends, but kabaddi soon gave me a family,' said the player.

His dedication caught the eye of local kabaddi coach Sandeep Kandola. 'A small kid used to come and watch the senior players practice with great dedication,' Kandola shared. 'Seeing his interest, I encouraged him to play daily,' the coach added. Under Kandola's guidance, Narender's skills blossomed. 'My family and coach have been crucial in my development as a kabaddi player. Despite having a government job, my coach kept the sport's tradition alive in our village and still trains young kids,' Narender explained.

Narender's journey was not without challenges. 'Earlier, I wasn't recognized as a kabaddi player anywhere I went,' he admitted. His fortunes changed with his entry into the PKL. 'Now, thanks to the PKL and Mashal Sports, everyone recognizes me. The league has improved the face value of kabaddi players and has significantly benefitted me in terms of money and recognition. It's changed the lives of all kabaddi players,' he said.

Narender's breakthrough came in PKL Season 9 with the Tamil Thalaivas. Team CEO Shushen Vashishth recalled a crucial moment: 'We were in Chennai and had just lost a match. Narender was very disappointed, saying he couldn't move his legs.' This setback turned into a turning point. 'Our analyst identified a minor body movement issue. From that season, he worked hard on it, and since then, he's been delivering Super 10 performances consistently,' Vashishth explained.

Despite the ups and downs, Narender remains steadfast. 'Just like a kabaddi match, there are ups and downs,' he reflects. His simple mantra is: 'Do your work; don't worry about the result.' Today, Narender is a symbol of kabaddi's growing popularity and its opportunities. His journey is not just about personal success but also the sport's evolution. 'Representing the country was a proud moment,' he concluded emotionally. 'The better we perform, the better it is for us,' he added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024