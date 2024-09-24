BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Key Issues on the Agenda
The BCCI Apex Council will convene on Wednesday to discuss various matters, excluding the appointment of a new secretary to replace Jay Shah. The meeting precedes the Board's AGM in Bengaluru. Key topics include Byju's sponsorship dues, the National Cricket Academy inauguration, and renovation approvals for BCCI headquarters.
The BCCI Apex Council will hold its meeting on Wednesday to address various issues crucial to the Board's operations, though appointing a new secretary to replace the outgoing Jay Shah is not on the list.
This will be the final meeting of the Apex Council before the Board's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bengaluru, set for five days later. Shah, who was recently elected as the next ICC Chairman, will maintain his role as BCCI Secretary until December 1, which means a new appointment won't be discussed now.
Among the eight agenda items, high-priority discussions include resolving payment issues with former title sponsor Byju's and the inauguration plans for the new National Cricket Academy near Bengaluru. Additional items involve approvals for renovation work at the BCCI's Mumbai headquarters and developments in the North East project.
