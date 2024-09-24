Adil Rashid Eyes 2027 ODI World Cup, Dismisses Retirement Rumors

England's Adil Rashid has become the nation's first spinner to claim 200 ODI wickets. During the second ODI against Australia, Rashid confirmed that retirement is not currently on his agenda. Instead, he aims to share his wealth of experience with younger players, targeting a run till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The series against Australia sees England in a transitional phase. With Captain Jos Buttler sidelined due to injury and interim leadership from Harry Brook, England faces challenges. Rashid, however, remains a pivotal player. He has secured a central contract with the ECB, aiming to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2026 T20 World Cup, and the 2027 50-over World Cup.

Rashid expressed his joy in continuing to play and contribute to potential World Cup victories. Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged the ups and downs and emphasized his commitment to the team, especially in guiding young spinners like Rehan Ahmed. With Moeen Ali's recent retirement, Rashid's role as a mentor becomes even more crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)