India's Paralympic Star Kapil Parmar Eyes Gold at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Indian judoka Kapil Parmar, after clinching bronze at the Paris Paralympics, aims for gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Prachi Yadav also aims for gold, citing her six years of diligent training. India's contingent ended the Paris Games with a historic haul of 29 medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:53 IST
World No. 1 Judoka Kapil Parmar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After securing a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, India's top-ranked judoka Kapil Parmar announced his sights are set on winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Parmar concluded his contest in just 33 seconds, marking India's 25th medal in this Paralympics edition.

Expressing his joy, Parmar shared, "I am really happy that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called and honoured us. He has offered us Rs. 1 Crore and jobs after this achievement. We can do everything and try never to lose hope. I have promised PM Modi that in the upcoming Paralympics in the US, I will bring gold for the country." Fellow para-athlete, Prachi Yadav, also promised to strive for gold in the next Paralympics.

Yadav highlighted the hard work behind her success in water sports over the past six years, aiming to use any financial awards for advanced training abroad. The Indian team concluded its monumental campaign in Paris with 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze, the highest tally in its Paralympic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

