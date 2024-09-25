India's Paralympic Star Kapil Parmar Eyes Gold at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

After securing a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, India's top-ranked judoka Kapil Parmar announced his sights are set on winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Parmar concluded his contest in just 33 seconds, marking India's 25th medal in this Paralympics edition.

Expressing his joy, Parmar shared, "I am really happy that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called and honoured us. He has offered us Rs. 1 Crore and jobs after this achievement. We can do everything and try never to lose hope. I have promised PM Modi that in the upcoming Paralympics in the US, I will bring gold for the country." Fellow para-athlete, Prachi Yadav, also promised to strive for gold in the next Paralympics.

Yadav highlighted the hard work behind her success in water sports over the past six years, aiming to use any financial awards for advanced training abroad. The Indian team concluded its monumental campaign in Paris with 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze, the highest tally in its Paralympic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)