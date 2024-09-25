Underdogs Shine in Zim Afro T10's Spectacular Day 4

Day 4 of the Zim Afro T10 delivered a series of captivating performances, with Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, and Sikandar Raza emerging as the day's biggest stars. Despite high expectations from David Warner, it was these players who stole the spotlight at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The NYS Lagos kicked off by losing Rassie van der Dussen early. However, Avishka Fernando's 36 and Najibullah Zadran's explosive 43 propelled the team to a formidable 134/5 in 10 overs. The Wolves' Sharjeel Khan fought back with a dazzling 59, but the NYS Lagos bowlers held their nerve, leading to a 10-run victory.

David Warner's anticipated performance for the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars was overshadowed by the Harare Bolts. Contributing to this were Anamul Haque's 22 and Nick Hobson's 35 for the Jaguars. Still, the Bolts restricted them to 96/8, thanks to Shehan Jayasuriya and Richard Gleeson picking up crucial wickets. Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 47 sealed a 7-wicket win for the Bolts.

The final match saw the Cape Town Samp Army opting to bat first but failing to build momentum, finishing at 82/7. Sikandar Raza was instrumental, taking 3 wickets for just 9 runs and scoring an unbeaten 62 to carry Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers to victory with more than an over to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)