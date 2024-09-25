Joe Root: England's Greatest Test Batsman?

Ian Bell has hailed Joe Root as England's greatest Test batsman, even if Root doesn't surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs. Bell's admiration was evident during an exclusive interview with PTI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket.

Root recently moved past Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to secure the sixth spot in the list of highest run-getters in Tests. Bell lauded Root's performance, especially over the past 12 months, and underscored the incredible achievement of nearing Tendulkar's milestone.

Bell also elaborated on England's 'Bazball' approach under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, which has unlocked the potential of players like Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. He emphasized the importance of winning both at home and away to achieve global dominance in Test cricket, citing India as the current benchmark.

