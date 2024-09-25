Highlights of Current Sports News

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Carlos Alcaraz welcomed Rafa Nadal to Spain's Davis Cup team for the November quarter-finals and hoped it wouldn't be the end for the 22-time Grand Slam champion. Also, Alcaraz secured his participation in the ATP Finals with Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

In MLB, Jake Cronenworth's two-run home run and triple play secured the Padres' playoff spot. The Pirates cut Rowdy Tellez, potentially saving $200,000. The Los Angeles Sparks parted ways with coach Curt Miller after a disappointing season, while the Grizzlies will retire Tony Allen's jersey.

Other news includes U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles seeking to reclaim her bronze medal with video evidence, the Presidents Cup preview, Kawhi Leonard's rehabilitation from knee issues, and Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun sidelined with plantar fasciitis.

