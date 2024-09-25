Star Cricketers Named in Delhi Ranji Trophy Probables

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are named in the 84-member list of Delhi Ranji Trophy probables. Despite their inclusion, the duo is not expected to participate in any red ball games throughout the season.

Interestingly, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is missing from the list. However, emerging talent Mayank Yadav and Team India hopeful Harshit Rana have been included. Kohli last played Ranji Trophy in 2012, and Pant last appeared in a red ball game pre-COVID.

A DDCA official stated, 'This is a protocol. They are our registered players, and we must list their names in case they want to play.' Ishant Sharma's omission suggests he's no longer in national team plans, and his retirement from competitive cricket is a possibility.

Amidst these changes, all eyes will be on Mayank Yadav, who has recovered from an abdominal muscle tear and is back in prime form at the NCA. He remains a strong contender for the India A team for Australia's selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)