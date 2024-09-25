IOA Meeting: Tensions and Legal Threats Amidst Contentious Agenda
The upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive council meeting is set to be contentious, with key issues including allegations against President PT Usha and discussions about the Paris Olympics. Tensions are high between Usha and IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, with potential legal action in the mix.
On Thursday, the Indian Olympic Association's executive council is preparing for a heated meeting, spurred by contentious agenda items, notably the alleged 'threatening letters' issued by President PT Usha.
The meeting occurs amid escalating tensions between Usha and IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav. Yadav has threatened legal action against Usha for damaging his reputation following her issuance of a show-cause notice challenging his eligibility.
The council will discuss multiple issues including Usha's controversial letters, the scope of her powers, and potential reporting to the IOA Ethics Commission. Other agenda points involve the process for selecting the Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit and details related to the Paris Olympics.
