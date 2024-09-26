East Bengal FC Aims to Rebound in Home Clash Against FC Goa

Smarting from back-to-back losses, East Bengal FC aims to bounce back when they host FC Goa in their Indian Super League home opener this Friday.

The Red & Gold Brigade recently suffered a 0-1 defeat to Bengaluru FC and a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters. In contrast, FC Goa arrives following a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC.

East Bengal is optimistic about reclaiming victory on home turf, drawing confidence from a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in an April home match. Notably, FC Goa has scored in each of their eight ISL encounters with East Bengal, securing wins in the last four meetings.

However, East Bengal's recent efficiency woes were evident, with just one goal in their last two games, coming from PV Vishnu.

East Bengal's head coach Carles Cuadrat emphasized improvement in converting chances. "We're working on making the right pass and finishing. I'm confident the team will improve with training," Cuadrat stated.

Cuadrat also stressed preparation for the game's physical demands. "With the players we have, there are no excuses. We aim to fight hard and be competitive," he added.

Meanwhile, FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez expressed concerns over his team's mental state despite their known physical and technical prowess. "We're not in a good moment mentally; the team seems tired," Marquez commented.

Key players for East Bengal include Naorem Mahesh Singh, who has three goals and two assists in fixtures against FC Goa. For Goa, Armando Sadiku aims to score in three consecutive ISL games, a record for a Goan player.

Kick-off is set for 7.30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)