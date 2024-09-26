Left Menu

East Bengal FC Aims to Rebound in Home Clash Against FC Goa

East Bengal FC looks to recover from consecutive defeats as they host FC Goa for their opening home game in the Indian Super League. Despite recent losses, hopes are high as East Bengal draws strength from past home victories. FC Goa remains a formidable opponent, having scored in all eight previous fixtures against East Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:25 IST
East Bengal FC Aims to Rebound in Home Clash Against FC Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Smarting from back-to-back losses, East Bengal FC aims to bounce back when they host FC Goa in their Indian Super League home opener this Friday.

The Red & Gold Brigade recently suffered a 0-1 defeat to Bengaluru FC and a 1-2 loss against Kerala Blasters. In contrast, FC Goa arrives following a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC.

East Bengal is optimistic about reclaiming victory on home turf, drawing confidence from a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in an April home match. Notably, FC Goa has scored in each of their eight ISL encounters with East Bengal, securing wins in the last four meetings.

However, East Bengal's recent efficiency woes were evident, with just one goal in their last two games, coming from PV Vishnu.

East Bengal's head coach Carles Cuadrat emphasized improvement in converting chances. "We're working on making the right pass and finishing. I'm confident the team will improve with training," Cuadrat stated.

Cuadrat also stressed preparation for the game's physical demands. "With the players we have, there are no excuses. We aim to fight hard and be competitive," he added.

Meanwhile, FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez expressed concerns over his team's mental state despite their known physical and technical prowess. "We're not in a good moment mentally; the team seems tired," Marquez commented.

Key players for East Bengal include Naorem Mahesh Singh, who has three goals and two assists in fixtures against FC Goa. For Goa, Armando Sadiku aims to score in three consecutive ISL games, a record for a Goan player.

Kick-off is set for 7.30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024