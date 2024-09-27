Sports Weekly: Key Injuries and Dramatic Matches
A roundup of the latest sports news includes major injuries to prominent athletes, an auction dispute over Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball, and significant games like the Oakland A's final match in their home city. Highlights also include performances in the Presidents Cup and the inaugural Athlos NYC meet.
The sports world witnessed significant developments this week, highlighted by injuries to key players and dramatic games across various leagues.
New York Giants' rookie receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concussion in their close loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while the auction of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball faces legal disputes.
In Oakland, the Athletics celebrated an emotional farewell game. The U.S. team began their Presidents Cup campaign with a perfect start, and Faith Kipyegon starred in the inaugural women-only Athlos NYC meet.
