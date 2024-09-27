Sports Weekly: Key Injuries and Dramatic Matches

The sports world witnessed significant developments this week, highlighted by injuries to key players and dramatic games across various leagues.

New York Giants' rookie receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concussion in their close loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while the auction of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball faces legal disputes.

In Oakland, the Athletics celebrated an emotional farewell game. The U.S. team began their Presidents Cup campaign with a perfect start, and Faith Kipyegon starred in the inaugural women-only Athlos NYC meet.

