Akash Deep's Early Strikes Put India in Control Against Bangladesh

India's seamer Akash Deep made crucial early breakthroughs against Bangladesh, reducing the visitors to 74 for two at lunch on the first day of the second test in Kanpur. Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque tried to rebuild the innings before Akash Deep dismissed both openers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:04 IST
India seamer Akash Deep showcased his talent on the opening day of the second test against Bangladesh, removing both openers and restricting the visitors to 74 for two at lunch in Kanpur.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque managed to stabilize their innings, putting together an unbroken 45-run partnership for the third wicket. Rohit Sharma's decision to field first after winning the toss began to pay dividends as Akash Deep dismissed both openers.

The new ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept a tight line but failed to make inroads into the top order. It was Akash Deep's introduction in the eighth over that turned the tables, dismissing Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck and trapping Shadman Islam lbw for 24. India, who won the opening test by 280 runs in Chennai, aim for a series sweep with a victory in Kanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

